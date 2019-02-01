City working to keep trails cleared for residents

The Fort Saskatchewan Parks Department follows the city's snow removal bylaw, which states that snow must be cleared within 48 hours of a snowfall.

"In the event of a heavy snowfall, we ensure that we do one pass to keep pedestrians moving, then widen out the trails over the next few days," explained Jean Dabels, manager of parks services.

The process usually takes a couple of days to completely clear all of the trails.

While crews have to work most after a snowfall, they are out on the trails every day doing trail inspections, performing ice control, or snow removal.