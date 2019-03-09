City warns of $100 fine for parking in alleyways

Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan Municipal Enforcement is reminding residents not to park in alleyways.
 
According to Fort Saskatchewan's traffic bylaw, no one is allowed to park in an alley unless they are loading or unloading. Even still, the vehicle is not allowed to park in a way that will obstruct another vehicle from passing.
 
Parking in alleyways causes a number of problems, such as preventing road crews from driving their equipment in to clear snow, blocking emergency vehicles from passing through if necessary and obstructing residents with garages or parking spots in the alley from backing out safely.
 
"It's a consistent problem throughout the year. Periodically, we get calls for service about that," said municipal enforcement supervisor Matt Lowther.
 
The fine for parking in an alleyway is $100. The vehicle may also be towed.
 
"Ask yourself the question, 'Could me, my neighbors or an emergency vehicle get through the alley if a vehicle was parked there?' If the answer is no, common sense prevails and don't park your vehicle in the alley."

