City expedites $200,000 for gymnastics facility

The city is looking to push forward with the new gymnastics facility.

At the City of Fort Saskatchewan council meeting on Tuesday (Feb.26), $200,000 was expedited to start on construction.

"It's just taking a small piece of that construction budget and moving it forward so we can get started ahead of time," said Grant Schaffer, the city's director of fleet, facilities and engineering. "We have an idea that it's going to be $1.2 million to $2 million depending on the scope of work we undertake."

The plan to speed up the process was made so the demolition can be started as soon as the design is finalized.

"Demolition will start in two to three weeks with the hazardous material abatement," Schaffer added.

The new gymnastics facility will be funded through Municipal Sustainability Initiative grants.

The city estimates the project will be complete in September 2019.