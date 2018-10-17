City employees bring home trophies from snowplow roadeo

The City of Fort Saskatchewan’s public works department is home to some skilled snowplow drivers.

City employees Garry Thompson and Mike Haanen earned podium spots after getting behind the wheel for a snowplow roadeo held at the first-ever Western Canada Snow Conference in Saskatoon on September 26 -27.

Thompson came home with a first place trophy and roads foreman Mike Haanen ended the 13-competitor event in third.

The competition had drivers from Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta navigate a one-ton truck with a plow attached through a parking-lot obstacle course. Haanen and Thompson found themselves maneuvering through cones, backing up through some zig-zag obstacles and pulling into a parking spot with just an inch to spare on either side.

"I was pretty surprised,” Haanen said of his success. “There were some pretty good competitors there. And I wasn't really expecting it. I thought I did good but I wasn't expecting that."

The course was meant to simulate some of the challenges drivers face on the job.

The snow conference, held by the Saskatchewan Public Works Association, focused on issues that public works departments deal with during Canadian winters.