It's Christmas break for area kids.

Staff and students from Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS), Elk Island Catholic Schools (EICS) and Sturgeon School Division are off on Monday (Dec.24) to January 7.

"Take a chance to relax, rejuvenate and come and be ready to learn in January 7," recommends Laura McNabb, communications director for EIPS.

She suggests spending time with family, friends, getting outside to burn off some energy, kicking back with an interesting book or playing board games.

As for studying for upcoming January tests, it's dependent on where students are with their marks and what tests they have coming up.

"Just make sure you find that time for yourself. Give yourself a break emotionally and intellectually."

After the break, EIPS and EICS will have early dismissal on January 9. Sturgeon will have a PD Day on January 11.