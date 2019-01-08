Chamber plans annual International Woman's Day gala

International Woman's Day will be celebrated in the Fort on March 8.

In the spirit of empowerment and equality, the Fort Saskatchewan International Women's Day Committee will host a gala at the Dow Centennial Centre, which will be presented by the Shell Theatre.

The event's purpose is to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also promotes gender equality.

"It's really a day of celebration. It's an opportunity to recognize some wonderful women in the community," said Jessica Harquail, chair of the Fort Saskatchewan International Woman's Day Committee.

Awards will be given for the categories of Women’s Wellbeing, Professional Achievement, Volunteerism, Exemplary Youth, Arts & Culture, Mentorship and Humanitarianism. Women aged 13 or older can be nominated here

This year, the committee is also inviting female guest panelists to share their success stories about dealing with adversity or discrimination. There will be a live twitter feed running to allow people to ask the presenters questions about their story.

"I think it's really about coming together, sharing stories and having some great laughs. It's about empowering those that are in our community by sharing those stories of success and triumph."

The deadline for nominations is February 2.