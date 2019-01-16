Chamber of Commerce anticipating growth in 2019

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is ready for big things.

"2018 was a year of change and busy events," said chamber executive director Tamar Dabels. "2019 is going to be a year of growth for us."

Some of the highlights of 2018 included the new downtown market over the summer, bringing NAIT courses to Fort Sask and having a record year for the gala through both nominations and turnout.

The chamber's plans to bring back the downtown market again in 2019 as well as their annual farmer's market. Their Christmas market will be back same as usual on November 23-24. They also will continue having a few NAIT courses available.

The annual business awards are currently in their early stages of planning. As of yet, they do not have a venue selected, but the event will be hosted on October 18. Nominations will be opening in the late summer to early fall.

Another returner for 2019 is the annual trade show and sale, which is usually held on the third week of April. However, since that would fall on Easter, the show is being moved to May 3-5.