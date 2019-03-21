Chamber hosting All Candidate Forum for provincial election

Residents will soon have the chance to hear from their candidates.

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all candidates political forum for the provincial election on Wednesday (Apr.3) at the Lakeview Inn & Suites in the Ross Creek Room.

"It's important to the community to have an opportunity to meet the candidates and learn about their platforms and ask questions. That way they are able to have informed decisions when they go to vote," explained executive director Tamara Dabels.

The doors will be open at 6 p.m. Candidates will have tables at the back of the room set up and for the first half an hour, people will have the chance to talk with the them one on one.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the candidates will move to the front of the room and there will be a moderated, open mic question forum.

This year, the chamber is partnering with Realtors Association of Edmonton, another non-partisan, not-for-profit organization.

"We're very excited to be partnering with them this year," added Dabels. "It's a good fit."

Lamont and Vegreville will be hosting similar forums on later dates for the candidates, for anyone unable to attend.