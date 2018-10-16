Cenovus’s Bruderheim Energy Terminal gets major boost

Cenovus Energy is making some big moves in the region.

New three-year agreements with major rail companies will allow the company to transport up to 100,000 barrels per day of heavy crude oil from northern Alberta to the Gulf Coast of the United States.

Bruderheim's terminal in Lamont County will be one of the centres reaping the benefits, starting in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"The rail agreements are having a really positive economic impact," said Sonja Franklin, senior media advisor with Cenovus Energy.

The new agreement will increase the amount of employees, although no specific amount of jobs was provided.

"It's really all part of our plan to get the best value for the oil we produce," added Franklin. "We obviously see a lot of pipeline congestion right now, and so in that sense moving more crude by rail helps us get our oil to markets where we can achieve a better price."

According to Franklin, Bruderheim's terminal has been slowly increasing oil volume and staff over the past couple of months.