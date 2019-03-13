Details
Category: Local News
Police found a suspicious package last month.
 
Redwater RCMP Sgt. Ed Bourque confirmed that a suspicious case found on Redwater School grounds in February contained fentanyl and meth.

There were multiple syringes pre-loaded with methamphetamines inside the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

More Local News

Local MP against proposed Clean Fuel Standards

Gas prices could be on the rise again.

Case found on school grounds contained fentanyl and meth

Police found a suspicious package last month.

Bruderheim receives federal support for climate change

Bruderheim recently received support towards climate change adaptations in the community.

Father praises local hospital for changing son's life

According to Murray Boratynec, the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital hugely impacted his family.

Redwater man arrested after police pursuit

A police pursuit led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of a semi-automatic rifle.

Local RCMP make a high-risk arrest

Two men were recently arrested.

Sherwood Park targeted in bitcoin fraud

Police are looking for four men who are involved in a nationwide bitcoin fraud.

Mandatory bus training carries $77,000 price tag for EIPS

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is concerned about the potential impact that a new training requirement could have on the classroom and student transportation.

Medical cannabis centre construction approved in Sturgeon County

Pure Selections Inc., a proposed cannabis processor is almost ready to get built in Sturgeon County.

Lynn Sinfield's paintings capture energy, attention

Lynn Sinfield has received some recognition for her work.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login