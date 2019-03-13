Case found on school grounds contained fentanyl and meth

Police found a suspicious package last month.

Redwater RCMP Sgt. Ed Bourque confirmed that a suspicious case found on Redwater School grounds in February contained fentanyl and meth.



There were multiple syringes pre-loaded with methamphetamines inside the case.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Redwater RCMP at 780-942-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.