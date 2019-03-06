Details
The 6th annual Care from the Heart Day Radiothon is back for 2019.

The radiothon will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 14 at the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital.

Donations are going to the Karol Maschmeyer Practice Readiness Centre, which first opened in the local hospital in 2017.

"The readiness centre allows (hospital staff) to practice in a comfortable area so if you're needing to learn any new practice, or if you're having to practice some old skills that you haven't used in a while, it's a comfortable, safe environment to ask questions and allow yourself to do scenarios in a fluid manner as if they were real," explained Rebecca Plamondon, a preoperative nurse with the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital.

In the past five years, the event has raised just under $110,000.

The radiothon will be broadcasted live from the hospital foyer. The event is sponsored by Fort Saskatchewan Eyecare and MIX 107.

There are three ways to donate: visit the day of, call-in or donate now here.

Care from the Heart Day Radiothon back for another year

