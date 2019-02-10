Cannabis shops still on hold in the Fort

Details
Category: Local News
An opening date isn't in the near future for hopeful cannabis providers.
 
According to the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC), retail cannabis licenses are still on hold due to a nationwide product shortage.
 
"We've heard from licensed producers that it could be anywhere from four to 18 months before there's enough volume to provide everyone," said Chara Goodings, the AGLC's senior communications officer.

Numerous stores in the city have signs up, but haven't received the thumbs up to sell cannabis yet.

Canna Cabana will be set up at the Town Crest Centre, Spiritleaf on 86th Ave and Cannabis House on Southridge Boulevard.
 
"It really depends on our stock," added Goodings. "We're scouring the country for as much product as we possibly can." 
 
There are currently two licensed cannabis stores operating in Fort Sask.

