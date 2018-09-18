The Fort could become a popular destination for pot shops.

According to the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC), nine cannabis retail store applications have been submitted for Fort Saskatchewan.

"Fort Saskatchewan is of course not too far from Edmonton and it's a place that's known for innovation. The petrochemical facilities there and the industry that has been built up over several decades is an example of forward thinking," said Nick Kuzyk, High Tide Ventures Inc. chief strategy officer.

High Tide is looking at opening Canna Cabana in downtown Fort Saskatchewan. They also have 37 other applications submitted in Alberta.

"Recreational cannabis legally means a small variety of products that include dry flowers, oils and capsules but it will depend what the licensed producers make available to the AGLC and what's in inventory at that time," added Kuzyk.

Province wide, the AGLC has received about 800 retail applications.

Cannabis is set to become legal in Canada on October 17.