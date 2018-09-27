Cancer survivor talks to SouthPointe School kids for Terry Fox run

Details
Category: Local News
Kids from SouthPointe School were able to see exactly what they were running for at their Terry Fox run on Thursday (Sept.27).
 
Brittany Lind, a cancer survivor from Fort Saskatchewan, visited the school to tell her story to the students.
 
"I feel they need a physical, tangible person in front of them to give them a sense of where their money goes. Like, I'm here talking to you because you guys raised the money and because I survived cancer due to the research."
 
Lind was diagnosed with with a benign tumor in her leg in 2006. She underwent surgery to have it removed but a year later she was diagnosed with bone cancer, the same cancer that Terry Fox had. Her left leg had to be amputated.
 
For the past nine years, Lind has visited multiple schools a year to tell them how big of an impact the Terry Fox run has.
 
"I just think the community out here in Fort Saskatchewan is amazing and every year, they just show me how amazing they are more and more."
 
Her story gave students a new perceptive on Terry Fox and his run.
 
Student Adam Cutting said that it reminded him that Terry Fox still inspires a lot of people.
 
"I think of how important running is. He was trying to save everybody that had cancer," added student Hannah Buchner.
 
About 420 students ran laps around the school for the run. The younger grades only ran a lap or two, while the older grades stayed out running for about 20 minutes.
 
"It supports Terry and other people with cancer," said student Logan Pedersen, as to why the run is important.
 
The Terry Fox Foundation held their Terry Fox run earlier in the month.

