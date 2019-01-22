Camping reservations already up 31 per cent for summer 2019

Elk Island National Park (EINP) is experiencing an uptick in summer camping reservations this year.

Reservations officially opened on January 10 and as of last Thursday (Jan.18), bookings had increased 31 per cent from the same timeframe last year.

"I think there has been increased awareness of the good things that we've been doing at Elk Island National Park through word-of-mouth," said Kathryn Tatham, visitor services team leader at the park. "We're getting a lot of repeat visitors, so Albertans are choosing to make Elk Island National Park a part of their summer plans."

EINP offers a variety of camping opportunities for visitors, including the recent addition of five oTENTik units, which are a cross between an A-frame tent and a cabin.

"Those have proven to be very, very popular, selling out almost immediately all weekends throughout the summer," Tatham said.

Another summer camping favourite this year are the backcountry hike-in only sites, located on the west shore of Oster Lake.

"These have also proven to be growing in demand — more and more people are knowing about it and using those sites," she added.

Other options include sites at the Astotin Lake Campground, as well as equipped sites, where a tent and other gear is provided.

Summer camping at EINP will begin on May 17.