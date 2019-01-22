Details
Category: Local News
Elk Island National Park (EINP) is experiencing an uptick in summer camping reservations this year.
 
Reservations officially opened on January 10 and as of last Thursday (Jan.18), bookings had increased 31 per cent from the same timeframe last year.
 
"I think there has been increased awareness of the good things that we've been doing at Elk Island National Park through word-of-mouth," said Kathryn Tatham, visitor services team leader at the park. "We're getting a lot of repeat visitors, so Albertans are choosing to make Elk Island National Park a part of their summer plans."
 
EINP offers a variety of camping opportunities for visitors, including the recent addition of five oTENTik units, which are a cross between an A-frame tent and a cabin.
 
"Those have proven to be very, very popular, selling out almost immediately all weekends throughout the summer," Tatham said.
 
Another summer camping favourite this year are the backcountry hike-in only sites, located on the west shore of Oster Lake.
 
"These have also proven to be growing in demand — more and more people are knowing about it and using those sites," she added.
 
Other options include sites at the Astotin Lake Campground, as well as equipped sites, where a tent and other gear is provided.
 
Summer camping at EINP will begin on May 17.

More Local News

Convoy much smaller than expected

An area rally has hit the road.

Camping reservations already up 31 per cent for summer 2019

Elk Island National Park (EINP) is experiencing an uptick in summer camping reservations this year.

Harbour Pool renovations on schedule

Residents will soon be able to swim in the local pool again.

Nearly 3,000 youth looking for mentors during mentorship month

Thousands of children across Alberta are waiting to get mentors.

Jessica Littlewood staying put as NDP nominee

Current Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood is sticking around.

Local MLA not seeking re-election

Strathcona-Sherwood Park MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas will not be seeking re-election this year.

Inter Pipeline still on time and budget after big move

Inter Pipeline’s $3.5-billion petrochemical complex continues to move along smoothly.

Dr. Vincenzo Visconti gets permanent ban in Alberta

A local doctor has been ousted in Alberta.

Update: convoy coming through Fort Sask Tuesday

Update as as 12:20 p.m. - the convoy is much smaller than expected.

Fort Sask not using calcium chloride on roads

The City of Fort Saskatchewan continues to use the same de-icing agent as previous years on local roads.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login