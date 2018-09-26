Council approves first step in possible campground expansion

Fort Saskatchewan council has taken the first step towards a possible expansion of the Fort Lions Club Campground.

Council unanimously passed first reading on Tuesday (Sept.25) of a bylaw that will redistrict a portion of Turner Park adjacent to the campground. The rezoning—from parks and recreation district to direct control—would give the city more say over future developments in the area.

Councillors instructed staff to prepare the bylaw amendment at a council meeting back in May after Lions representative Don Westman asked the city to consider letting the club expand the campround into Turner Park.

The Lions Club has been running the campground for the past five years of its three decades in the city. The club is looking to add least 20 new sites to the land, an expansion Westman said could bring in thousands of dollars in revenue that the club would put towards funding community groups.

“We believe that the far end of Turner Park is the perfect location for this campground and there is plenty of room there for expansion without interfering with anything,” Westman said in May. “The club already has the funds and volunteers in place to go ahead with adding the new sites.

The city will hold a public hearing on the issue to hear from residents before council makes any final decision on the bylaw.

Fort Saskatchewan resident Doug Jones, who lives near the site, said in May that he was opposed to any development that could disrupt Turner Park and that he would continue to speak against any plans to expand the campground.



The campground issue has a long history in the city. In 2014, after a successful appeal by nearby residents, council rescinded a 2013 decision that approved expansion of the site.

Mayor Gale Katchur said she is aware of residents’ concerns but that the campground isn’t going away.





"I do have some concerns but I can address those when the public hearing comes forward and see what happens," she added. Councillor Deanna Lennox said she supported passing first reading of the rezoning to kickstart the conversation about the campground. "It is a fixture at this point in time," she said. "It's been a campground for 30 years so I'd probably like to see it legitimized to be a campground."

Councillor Gordon Harris pointed out that the rezoning would legitimize the existing campground.

“And I think it's about time,” he said. “It's been over 30 years and I think it's time to get going with it and to get the input from people pro and con. And I think that's what we will be able to do at the public hearing."