Council approves first step in possible campground expansion

Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan council has taken the first step towards a possible expansion of the Fort Lions Club Campground.
 
Council unanimously passed first reading on Tuesday (Sept.25) of a bylaw that will redistrict a portion of Turner Park adjacent to the campground. The rezoning—from parks and recreation district to direct control—would give the city more say over future developments in the area.
 
Councillors instructed staff to prepare the bylaw amendment at a council meeting back in May after Lions representative Don Westman asked the city to consider letting the club expand the campround into Turner Park. 
 
The Lions Club has been running the campground for the past five years of its three decades in the city. The club is looking to add least 20 new sites to the land, an expansion Westman said could bring in thousands of dollars in revenue that the club would put towards funding community groups.
 
“We believe that the far end of Turner Park is the perfect location for this campground and there is plenty of room there for expansion without interfering with anything,” Westman said in May. “The club already has the funds and volunteers in place to go ahead with adding the new sites.
 
The city will hold a public hearing on the issue to hear from residents before council makes any final decision on the bylaw.
 
Fort Saskatchewan resident Doug Jones, who lives near the site, said in May that he was opposed to any development that could disrupt Turner Park and that he would continue to speak against any plans to expand the campground.
 
The campground issue has a long history in the city. In 2014, after a successful appeal by nearby residents, council rescinded a 2013 decision that approved expansion of the site.
 
Mayor Gale Katchur said she is aware of residents’ concerns but that the campground isn’t going away.
 
"It is a fixture at this point in time," she said. "It's been a campground for 30 years so I'd probably like to see it legitimized to be a campground."
 
Councillor Deanna Lennox said she supported passing first reading of the rezoning to kickstart the conversation about the campground.
 
"I do have some concerns but I can address those when the public hearing comes forward and see what happens," she added.
 
Councillor Gordon Harris pointed out that the rezoning would legitimize the existing campground.
 
“And I think it's about time,” he said. “It's been over 30 years and I think it's time to get going with it and to get the input from people pro and con. And I think that's what we will be able to do at the public hearing."

More Local News

Missing teen from Morinville found

Morinville RCMP have found a missing 13-year old.

No public cannabis smoking under new bylaw

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur was ready to cheer Tuesday night after city council all agreed to finally put a new smoking bylaw on the books.

Update: Hold and secure in place at Rudolph Hennig

A hold and secure at Rudolph Hennig Junior High School has been lifted.

Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Sask

Strathcona County millennium cards can now be used in Fort Saskatchewan.

Senior gets involved with youth through SYNC program

The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is once again bringing local youth and seniors together.

Council approves first step in possible campground expansion

Fort Saskatchewan council has taken the first step towards a possible expansion of the Fort Lions Club Campground.

Strathcona County firefighters prepared for multiple emergencies

Firefighters from Strathcona County don't have to wait for the ambulance to arrive to help citizens.

Electronic speed signs recording data for municipal enforcement

Electronic speed signs in Fort Saskatchewan are helping out municipal enforcement.

Strathcona County director Gerry Gabinet takes prestigious new role

A local director was recently appointed president of the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).

"They're there for you": Families First Society marks 20 years of service

Jodi Ford was ready to pull her hair out the day she went online and googled “Help, Fort Saskatchewan.”

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login