Details
Category: Local News
There's a new busy time for working out at the Dow Centennial Centre (DCC).
 
Peak times during weekdays used to be from 5-7 p.m., now it's 10 a.m. - noon. The change has mostly come in 2018.
 
"It's a different type of user, it's the active-ager population," said Kelly Almer, manager of the DCC. "It doesn't surprise me that we're seeing that trend."
 
The after-work rush is now the second busiest chunk of the day. Monday is still the busiest for getting active.
 
While the equipment and track are still being used from 10 a.m. - noon, the users are focusing more on classes, programs and pickle-ball.
 
The news may come as a relief to some. Almer told MIX 107 there were many complaints about over-crowding, parking issues and a decline in customer experience during the after-work rush.
 
The DCC sees around 350 users daily.
 

More Local News

Busy times shift at Fort Saskatchewan fitness facility

There's a new busy time for working out at the Dow Centennial Centre (DCC).

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had a bit of extra money for Christmas presents this year.

Morinville road reopens after four-year closure

Campsite Road (Range Road 274) is finally open again to the public.

Morinville girl found

It's good news for an area family.

It's okay to cheat (a bit) on your diet during the holidays

Portion control and exercise can help ease any diet guilt over the holiday season.

Morinville RCMP looking into break and enter

Police could use some help solving a break and enter case in Sturgeon County.

Province funding millions into Alberta trails

Twelve Alberta trails are getting upgrades.

New name probable for Wye Elementary

Wye Elementary is looking to do more than just change locations.

More details released for Hometown Hockey in Strathcona County

Rogers Hometown Hockey will start 2019 on the right foot.

Fort Sask RCMP gives information, treats at Candy Cane Checkstop

There were lots of smiles at this year's Candy Cane Checkstop in Fort Saskatchewan.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login