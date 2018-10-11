Busy summer for R&B artist Josh Sahunta

Josh Sahunta's music career as been on a strong climb over the summer.

The artist was nominated for male artist of the year and R&B/soul recording of the year at the Edmonton Music Awards, Urban Artist of the Year for the Western Canadian Music Awards and won The Prophets of Music music competition.

On September 21, Sahunta released his new single Bad. The song has already had 13,000 hits on Spotify.

"It's been going really well and I recorded that entire thing myself. So it's been really cool to see a song that I just did in my basement with no help from anyone reach that level. I didn't think that was possible," said Sahunta.

Sahunta used a $2500 Canadian Content Development Grant from MIX 107 to help build a new studio in his house. The money went towards buying new and improved equipment like microphones, speakers and recording software.

Paying for someone to record singles can cost thousands of dollars. Sahunta said that by recording songs himself, he can focus more money on marketing.

The past few months have given Sahunta a lot of confidence in himself as a musician.

"Very often I'm just so concerned about what other people will think that I don't give myself any credit for the fact that I do have a good ear and if something sounds good to me, it's probably because it sounds good."

The artist will be taking a five-week course in Calgary in November to hone his skills and help him build more relationships within the industry. He was also recently invited to perform at an R&B festival in Amsterdam.

A documentary about Sahunta's music career will be released early next year.