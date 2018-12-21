Business owner, MLA hopeful takes part in pro-pipeline convoy

Marvin Olsen was proud to be a part of the Nisku convoy.

On Wednesday afternoon (Dec.19), more than 1,000 Alberta truckers took part in the pro-pipeline rally.

"It was pretty overwhelming. It was a great show of solidarity for all Albertans, it was peaceful and democratic," said Olsen. "I was in awe of the amount of trucks and amount of people."

Olsen is a local small business owner in Fort Saskatchewan. His profession is more based on the service industry, but he believes the current issues the province faces are a trickle-down effect from the oil and gas industry.

"I had two of my gravel trucks in there with Alberta flags."

Olsen is also the Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville candidate for the Alberta Party in the upcoming election.

While he believes the message was right, he didn't agree with the route making its way onto Highway 2 and the Anthony Henday.

"We took Highway 21 back to my shop (around 2 p.m.) so I missed all the blockage on the Henday. The whole point was not to get other Albertans mad, it was to get Albertans behind each other."

Complaints were made from drivers being late for work and exams. The pro-pipeline convoy was reportedly 22 km long at one point.

"We don't need division right now," concluded Olsen.

He recommends a bit better planning in the future but the statement of the province joining as one was what he called "unbelievable."