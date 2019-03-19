Bruderheim's new park a community-wide project

Details
Category: Local News
Bruderheim is receiving a lot of financial support for their new community park.
 
The first project for the park will be the construction of a new skate park. Bruderheim has been without one for almost five years, as their former, portable skate park became too worn out to use.
 
"It's exciting. Great for a small community and really looking forward to the day when it's in operation and we don't have to worry about kids trying to skateboard down the highway," said mayor Karl Hauch.
 
Construction for the skate park will begin in the spring and is expected to be completed and ready for the public by the summer.
 
Earlier this month at the Mayor's Supper, the town received a few donations to assist with the project; Shell Canada donated $33,000 and Alberta Recycling gave a $30,000 grant to input rubber pathways in the park.
 
The rubber will come from scrap tires in landfills as part of Alberta Recycling's Tire Recycling Program. Since its inception, 116 million tires have been recycled.
 
The total cost of the community park is estimated to be $400,000. However, depending on the support from the community, the worth of the park could go up.
 
Hauch explained other sources could make an in-kind contribution to the park and the construction company will then give the money back through more additions. For example, if a separate contractor agreed to pay for adding concrete to the park, the money that would go into adding concrete would go towards putting in a new feature.
 
"So the more help that we get, the more features we can add to the park. It's quite exciting and there's people already signed up to do that."
 
Hauch said the community has already raised the necessary amount of funds to build the park.

