Bruderheim receives federal support for climate change

Bruderheim recently received support towards climate change adaptations in the community.

MP Shannon Stubbs was the guest speaker at the Bruderheim Mayor's Supper on Friday (Mar.8). During her presentation, she announced the town had been approved for a $23,000 grant as part of the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program.

"Climate change is becoming a very real issue and communities need to start planning for that," said mayor Karl Hauch.

The money will go towards training staff on ways to reduce pollution and improve energy efficiency in the operation and maintenance of their public infrastructure. The goal is to make adaptations to the community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and climate change impact.

Bruderheim was one of 58 municipalities to receive funding from the federal government.