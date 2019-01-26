Bruderheim receives $10,000 donation from Enbridge

The Town of Bruderheim recently received financial help for one of their projects.

On January 16, Enbridge presented council with a $10,000 cheque towards their Emergency Operations Centre renovations.

"We'd applied for support and they were gracious enough to accept our request and help us out," explained mayor Karl Hauch.

The renovations will help improve the efficiency of the town's emergency response for not only Bruderheim, but also surrounding areas. Some renovations will include more emergency equipment, office equipment and space.

While renovations will occur in the main room of the fire hall, it isn't expected to interfere with normal activities in the space, such as council meetings.

Administration is still processing how much the renovations will cost.

"Bruderheim has many great partners, both municipal, local business and industry in the area. They've been very supportive of our community and we're blessed with those partnerships," added Hauch.

The project is expected to be completed later in 2019.