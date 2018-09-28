Bruderheim makes adjustments to zoning of annexed land

There are still a few issues to work out when it comes to Bruderheim's newly acquired land.

Last year, they had an agreement with Lamont County that resulted in Bruderheim receiving some land from the county. About 10 to 20 residents were affected.

"Our council recognized the need to ensure that we protect ourselves in the long-term to have land to grow into and to try and attract more business. Those lands were identified as potentially key for the future of Bruderheim," said mayor Karl Hauch.

Hauch added that having more business would offload the tax-load on Bruderheim residents.

Council's discussion over the annexed land at their last meeting (Sept.19) revealed that there are a few hiccups in the paperwork that need to be ironed out.

"There are some properties there that were going to be zoned for residential or urban reserve and it was suggested that administration should talk to those land owners and maybe they would want to be zoned as commercial. There is potential there for businesses in the future and residents may not have been aware of that," added Hauch.

Administration is going to contact the land owners before council resumes reviewing and finalizing the paperwork.

The issue will be discussed again at a later council meeting.