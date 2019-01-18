Bruderheim growing in population

Bruderheim's recent census results showed growth in the town.

Since being last reported in August , the town has gained an additional 36 people. This brings the total population to 1,395.

"[It's] encouraging to see people wanting to move to our community and I believe Bruderheim has a bright future ahead," said mayor Karl Hauch.

Bruderheim has one of the lowest taxes for business in the region. Combined with having fairly cost-effective homes, Hauch believes this has drawn more people to the town.

With the town continuing to grow, council is working to adjust accordingly. They recently requested their CAO put application out to the provincial and federal government to allow them to put in a bigger water reservoir.

"We have to be more and more strategic going forward as our town has been growing and businesses are locating to our area."