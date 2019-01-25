Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood is looking to bring faster broadband Internet speeds to rural communities in the area.

Littlewood has been working with the provincial government and some cooperative partners to develop a strategy that would see better Internet service for towns like Mundare, Chipman, Andrew and Tofield.

"That whole world of commerce is moving online and we have a lot of really smart, entrepreneurial folks that we are in danger of losing to large urban centres because we just don't have the infrastructure to connect our small businesses into that world," she explained.

While talks are still early, Littlewood said she hopes to partner with Rural Electrification Associations to find a solution.

"If we can partner with these people that are trusted in their communities, we might be able to build something really great," she added.

In 2016, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruled that broadband Internet with download speeds of at least 50 MBps and upload speeds of at least 10 MBps is a basic telecom service.

The commission expects 90 per cent of Canadian homes and businesses to have access to that level of service by 2021.