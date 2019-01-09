Boys and Girls Club provides over 17,000 breakfasts to kids

Tons of kids were able to start their day off right thanks to the local Boys and Girls Club.

The club's morning program provided over 17,000 healthy breakfasts for kids aged six and up in 2018. The program also allowed children to make over 4,000 bagged lunches throughout the year.

The goal of the morning program is to help parents who are busy in the morning or need to leave for work early and don't have a lot of time to help their child get ready. They can drop their child off before school begins and the club will ensure they are well fed and get to school safely.

"We're able to do that through a variety of donations from a variety of businesses in the community," said Wendy Serink, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club.

Some of their sponsors include COBS, the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank and President's Choice Children's Charity.