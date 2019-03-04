Bon Accord public works compound broken into

Details
Category: Local News
Police are trying to track down a suspect.
 
On Thursday (Feb.21), at around 5:50 a.m.,a lone suspect broke into a public works compound in Bon Accord.
 
Based on video surveillance in the area of 57 Street and 48 Avenue, the Morinville RCMP believe the suspect entered the compound by climbing over the perimeter fence. No damage was noted anywhere on the property, however it appeared the suspect rummaged through all the parked vehicles.
 
Mounties said nothing appeared to be missing from the property.
 
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
 

