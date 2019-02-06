Body identified after snowmobiling incident

Details
Category: Local News
The person who was presumed dead in a Yukon snowmobiling incident has been identified.
 
Yukon Coroner’s Service confirmed Wednesday (Feb.6) that 36-year-old Jason Keith's body was found in Drury Lake.
 
On Sunday (Feb.3), the B.C. RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was able to recover his body and snowmobile.
 
Keith, from Morinville, was working with a local outfitting company at the time of the accident.
 
The investigation has determined that the men rode into open water in the lake, rather than breaking through unstable ice.
 
RCMP are reminding the public to use extreme caution when travelling on or near all waterways and limit travel to daylight hours and times of good visibility only.

 

