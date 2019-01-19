Blowing snow advisory issued for area

Environment Canada has issued a warning for the Fort Sask area.



Heavy falling snow and winds of 30 to 40 km/h are creating reduced visibility due to blowing snow. The visibility will improve early Saturday (Jan.19) evening when the winds weaken and the snow moves out of the regions.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow, causing poor visibility within 800 metres or less for at least 3 hours.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to the reduced visibility, especially on highways.



Areas affected include Fort Saskatchewan, northern Strathcona County, Bruderheim, Lamont, Bon Accord, Gibbons, Namao and Redwater.