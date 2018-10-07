Details
Category: Local News
The snakes of Alberta need your help.
 
With the days getting short and nights dropping below zero, the province’s reptiles are heading for the shelter of their winter dens. The move from summer feeding grounds to winter refuge can see snakes travelling many kilometres through local landscapes.
 
Not all of the snakes will survive the journey.
 
“Unfortunately sometimes they can be run over by vehicles or even bicycles,” said Kris Kendell, a biologist with the Alberta Conservation Association (ACA).
 
The Fort Saskatchewan area is home to two snake species. Red-sided garter snakes and plains garter snakes can both be spotted in the city, particularly in the springtime in the local river valley when the warm weather brings them slithering out of hiding.
 
Right now the city’s garter snakes, fattened from a summer of feeding, are heading for their hibernacula – that’s the technical term for winter snake dens. Hibernacula are underground, below the frost line, warm enough the keep cold-blooded reptiles safely sleeping until spring.
 
The ACA is asking people to let them know about any hibernacula they come across.
 
“These dens for garter snakes they actually are fairly limited on the landscape,” Kendell said. “And so oftentimes a lot of garter snakes, a lot of snake species in general, will arrive at these locations in rather large numbers and all overwinter together in what we call a communal den. And so these dens can have just one species of snake at it or it can have multiple species of snakes.”
 
Garter snakes face many challenges on the landscape, mainly through habitat loss, Kendell added. Their populations are thought to be in decline.
 
“Alberta's lost a lot of wetlands, which are important habitats for garter snakes to acquire their food and often destinations where they'll choose to give birth to their young.”
 
Unfortunately, Kendell said, not all people are tolerant of snakes. Although hibernacula are protected under the Alberta Wildlife Act, destruction of the communal winter dens is known to happen.
 
The Alberta Snake Hibernaculum Inventory is an online portal run by the ACA aimed at collecting information about where snakes are spending their winters. The ACA is also asking volunteers to report in about snake sightings in general, including roadkill incidents.
 
“Anyone that happens to encounter or observe a garter snake in the wild can submit that sighting to this portal,” Kendell said.
 
The data submission form asks for date and location of observations.
 
"And we have a really nifty Google map interactive function,” Kendell said. “So it makes it really easy for you to determine the location of your observation. You just simply click on the Google map and it automatically generates a coordinate for you.”
 
The online submission form is available on the ACA website.
 
The ACA provides collected data to a provincial wildlife database. Biologists can use the information, Kendell said, to better understand the distribution of different reptile species in the province, including garter snakes, as well as their den habitats.
 
"So it contributes to potential research, education and the management of garter snakes and other reptiles in the province."
 

More Local News

More than half of drivers aren't taking steps to prevent theft

Some local vehicles recently received a report card on how attractive their contents might be to a potential thief.

Strathcona County to test alert system

Strathcona County Alert (SC Alerts) will test on Wednesday (Oct.10) during Fire Prevention Week.

Strathcona County's recycling changes a success

It's been nearly a month since Strathcona County stopped accepting soft plastics for recycling.

Update: AMBER Alert teen found, police lay charges

More details and charges have been released in relation to a recent AMBER Alert.

Three little pigs get social media spotlight after wandering from home

Three wandering little pigs are safely back home after setting out on a head-turning adventure last week.

Jenie Thai thriving with new music

Jenie Thai has been busy since moving from Alberta to Toronto a couple years ago.

Rudolph Hennig teachers come through on Terry Fox promise

Two Fort Saskatchewan junior high school teachers recently came through on a special promise they made to students.

$22,000 raised during Right from the Roots festival

The third annual Right from the Roots was the biggest yet.

Severely injured young workers benefits a big new change for employers

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber is getting local employers caught up to speed on a few recent changes.

Suspicious duo target SouthPointe School students

An investigation is ongoing after a suspicious incident.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login