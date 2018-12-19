Details
Category: Local News
Bev Facey students have completed a very unique project.
 
As a part of their social studies curriculum, Grade 10 students designed and built their own escape room, where groups of participants are being challenged to put their knowledge to the test—solving puzzles and discovering clues to release them from the room.
 
All of the clues and puzzles are themed around globalization, one of the units in the curriculum.
 
The idea came from teacher Karin Holt after she took her son to an escape room.
 
"So I thought 'how can I implement this in my social studies classroom?' So that's what I did," said Holt.
 
Holt met over the summer with a group from Calgary who helped the idea come to life.
 
Students are marked on journal entries for the project, presentation, puzzle efficiency and teamwork.
 
“I love the creativity and hands-on aspect,” said Sheldon Innes, a Grade 10 student who is one of the students working on the project. “The project allows us to share what we’ve learned in class and use teamwork to bring the design to life.”
 
About 30 students took part in building the escape room.
 
The Sherwood park teacher told MIX 107 the opportunity helps the teenagers learn skills outside of basic learning or writing assignments.
 
"It would be awesome if more teachers tried to involved these critical thinking skills into their social studies or any classroom. Just because I think it brings the learning alive."
 
Event Details:
Date: Dec. 20, 2018
Time: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Place: Bev Facey Community High, 99 Colwill Blvd., Sherwood Park
Admission: Free
 
Facey2A design drawing of the Bev Facey escape room.

