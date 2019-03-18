Berlin Candy Bomber makes stop in Sherwood Park

It was a visit they won't soon forget.

Earlier this month, Gail Halvorsen, also known as the Berlin Candy Bomber or Uncle Wiggly Wings, made an appearance in Sherwood Park to visit family and watch a musical based on his story.

Halvorsen's granddaughter, Rachael Spencer and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints put on the show at Festival Place.

"The cast was really excited when he walked in the doors," Spencer said. "Most of them didn't know he was coming, so they were pretty thrilled to meet him and shake his hand, especially after learning so much about the story and the Berlin Airlift, as they did research to prepare for the play."

Halvorsen, 97, was a U.S. pilot for the Allied forces during the Berlin Airlift at the end of World War II. He was tasked with flying food and supplies into West Berlin, Germany, where railway, road and canal access had been blocked off by the Soviet Union.

After talking to a group of local children behind a barbed-wire fence one day, he decided to start dropping candy to them, according to Spencer.

"They wondered how they would ever know which airplane was his because planes were landing all day long," she explained. "So, he put his arms out like airplanes wings, wiggled them and said, 'I'll wiggle my wings and then you'll know it's me.'"

For about a year afterwards, Halvorsen made parachutes out of his handkerchiefs and sent gum, chocolate and other candy down to the kids below, earning his well-known nicknames.

"He has a way with people of just really warming their hearts and I think he just inspires people to do better and be better," Spencer added.

Halvorsen currently lives in Utah, while Spencer and her family call Sherwood Park home.