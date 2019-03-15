Beloved Fort Sask restaurant says goodbye after seven years

Gloria's Soup Spot is closing their doors.

The Fort Saskatchewan restaurant has been a part of the community since 2012 but will sadly be officially closing on Friday (Mar.15).

"It's just been too quiet — the economy isn't very good right now. People, I believe, have had to cut back on eating out and we just can't afford to keep the doors open," said owner Dale Sander.

Throughout the seven years, Sander's whole family have been a part of the restaurant in some way. His wife Gloria, who ran the soup spot along with him, passed away in 2018 after losing a battle to cancer.

"We wanted to, of course, continue on but it just didn't work out."

After the announcement of their closure, the last few days of business were the busiest the restaurant had seen since Gloria passed away.

Sanders and staff made a point to thank the community for their support for both their business and their family.

"It's a really wonderful community — they've treated us very well," Sander added. "Our customers are very important to us and we just appreciate all the support that they gave us over the years."

Sander mentioned he did not have plans to go into the food industry again once the restaurant closes.