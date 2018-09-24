Details
Category: Local News
Baseball diamonds in Fort Saskatchewan saw a lot more cleats this summer.
 
According to the city, the local diamonds were used for 12,738 hours in 2017 (from April 1 to October 31). In a shorter time in 2018 (April 1 to September 14), the ball diamonds were used for 15,960 hours.
 
"Since 2015 our numbers have gone up because the Toronto Blue Jays have been doing so well," said Colby Glauser, Fort Sask Minor Baseball Association's (FSMBA) house league director. "They've got a lot of media exposure and attention so more people in the Fort are drawn to play baseball."
 
In 2014, FSMBA had about 180 total players registered. The number rose to 406 players in 2017 and tapered off to around 330 players this year.
 
"In general the association had a pretty good year," added Glauser. "We were really successful at the lower league levels and even from a house league standpoint our numbers are growing."
 
Softball teams also equated for a large chunk of field time. In the Fort, there's almost 15 diamonds available for rent.
 
 

More Local News

Record snowfall Friday, Saturday and Sunday

An Arctic front moving through Alberta brought record snowfall to the Edmonton area on the weekend.

School resource officer tackles bullying, distracted driving

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP constable Suzanne Ahlstrom isn’t spending much of her time chasing down bad guys these days.

Baseball a growing sport in Fort Saskatchewan

Baseball diamonds in Fort Saskatchewan saw a lot more cleats this summer.

Mock pipeline leak brings emergency crews to local chemical plant

Emergency crews were on scene at a Fort Saskatchewan chemical plant on Tuesday (Sept.18) after hearing reports of a pipeline leak.

Drivers get their first taste of snowy roads

A mix of flurries and freezing nights are causing problems for local drivers.

Strathcona County saddened over death of firefighter

The Strathcona County Fire Department recently lost one of their own.

Young falcon recovering after leaving the nest a little too soon

At least one of three young falcons who started life in Redwater in June will be sticking around Alberta this winter while the rest of the family heads south.

Ray McDonald Sport Centre reopens

The Ray McDonald Sports Center in Morinville is back in business.

Local receives first-hand filming experience

Julia Mackay from Fort Saskatchewan got to see the behind-the-scenes details of how movies are made.

Bruderheim council torn over franchise fees

The motion to get more information on FortisAlberta franchise fees had Bruderheim Town Council split down the middle.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login