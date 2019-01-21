Around 2,200 vehicles to convoy through Fort Sask Tuesday

Tuesday's (Jan.22) drive could get interesting.

Motorists should expect delays as an estimated 2,200 vehicles will be travelling along local roads as a part of the “Stand Up Canada Yellow Vest Pipeline Rally."

The convoy is planned to start around 9:30 a.m. north of Lamont.

Local RCMP will be monitoring the convoy to make sure access routes stay open to first responders. The route will cover Highways 855 and 16 to the Anthony Henday, before doing a lap and then heading east. Once on Highway 16, the vehicles are expected to turn north onto Highway 21, driving through Fort Saskatchewan. Once through the Fort, the convoy is expected to travel on Highway 29 to Highway 831 and then back to the start, north of Lamont.