Details
Category: Local News
Tuesday's (Jan.22) drive could get interesting.
 
Motorists should expect delays as an estimated 2,200 vehicles will be travelling along local roads as a part of the “Stand Up Canada Yellow Vest Pipeline Rally."
 
The convoy is planned to start around 9:30 a.m. north of Lamont.
 
The route will cover Highways 855 and 16 to the Anthony Henday, before doing a lap and then heading east. Once on Highway 16, the vehicles are expected to turn north onto Highway 21, driving through Fort Saskatchewan. Once through the Fort, the convoy is expected to travel on Highway 29 to Highway 831 and then back to the start, north of Lamont.
 
Local RCMP will be monitoring the convoy to make sure access routes stay open to first responders.

21012019ConvoyLocal drivers should expect delays on Tuesday as the “Stand Up Canada Yellow Vest Pipeline Rally” is scheduled to go through Fort Sask. 

More Local News

Inter Pipeline still on time and budget after big move

Inter Pipeline’s $3.5-billion petrochemical complex continues to move along smoothly.

Around 2,200 vehicles to convoy through Fort Sask Tuesday

Tuesday's (Jan.22) drive could get interesting.

Dr. Vincenzo Visconti gets permanent ban in Alberta

A local doctor has been ousted in Alberta.

Fort Sask not using calcium chloride on roads

The City of Fort Saskatchewan continues to use the same de-icing agent as previous years on local roads.

St. Albert resident wins $7.9 million on LOTTO 6/49

An Alberta man recently hit the jackpot.

EIPS kindergarten registration to open next month

It's almost time for parents to register their kids for kindergarten.

Another massive load heading to Industrial Heartland

A second huge piece of equipment is about to travel on our highways.

15 taken into custody after drug bust

Area police detachments have teamed up in a recent drug bust.

Gibbons schools put on hold and secure

Gibbons School and Landing Trail School had to take precautionary measures.

EIPS hopeful for Sherwood Heights Junior High replacement school

Work on Sherwood Heights Junior High has become a top priority for Elk Island Public Schools.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login