Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton couldn’t believe her eyes!

The Sherwood Park resident was shocked when she scanned her LOTTO 6/49 ticket and discovered she won $250,000 on an EXTRA draw.

“I had a couple tickets to check, so I went to the store to scan them,” she said. “I put this one in second and had to do a double-take.”

“I had to scan the ticket a couple of times before I realized what I won,” she continued. “Even after seeing the numbers a few times, I still couldn’t believe that I won!”

The happy winner has one major plan for her winnings.

“I’m going to pay off my mortgage,” she said. “I’ll figure out what to do with the rest of the money after my mortgage is paid off.”

Cotton purchased her winning LOTTO 6/49 and EXTRA ticket at the Lakeland Ridge Sobeys located at 100-590 Baseline Road in Sherwood Park.