Details
Category: Local News
Linda Cotton couldn’t believe her eyes!
 
The Sherwood Park resident was shocked when she scanned her LOTTO 6/49 ticket and discovered she won $250,000 on an EXTRA draw.
 
“I had a couple tickets to check, so I went to the store to scan them,” she said. “I put this one in second and had to do a double-take.”
 
“I had to scan the ticket a couple of times before I realized what I won,” she continued. “Even after seeing the numbers a few times, I still couldn’t believe that I won!”
 
The happy winner has one major plan for her winnings.
 
“I’m going to pay off my mortgage,” she said. “I’ll figure out what to do with the rest of the money after my mortgage is paid off.”
 
Cotton purchased her winning LOTTO 6/49 and EXTRA ticket at the Lakeland Ridge Sobeys located at 100-590 Baseline Road in Sherwood Park.
 
Corey McGinn was also recently lucky with his lottery ticket in Sherwood Park.

More Local News

Rod Frank reflects on 2018 in Strathcona County

With the end of 2018 approaching, Stratchona County mayor Rod Frank looked back on the past year.

Karl Hauch recaps 2018 in Bruderheim

The Town of Bruderheim saw a lot of growth in 2018.

What to do with your Christmas waste

Many households have more waste than usual during this time of year.

Area woman wins $250,000

Linda Cotton couldn’t believe her eyes!

Corey McGinn wins big in Sherwood Park

Corey McGinn might've had extra money for Christmas presents this year.

Operation Red Nose reaching its last stretch

The Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan's Operation Red Nose is on its last weekend of 2018.

Strathcona County taking extra garbage for the holidays

Residents will have an easier time getting rid of their garbage after Christmas.

Busy times shift at Fort Saskatchewan fitness facility

There's a new busy time for working out at the Dow Centennial Centre (DCC).

Local running group focusing on community with holiday runs

A local running group isn't letting the snow stop them from enjoying the season.

Morinville girl found

It's good news for an area family.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login