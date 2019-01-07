300 apply for Fort Sask firefighting positions

The Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department (FSFD) had a ton of people apply for paid-on-call positions.

In years prior, the department had to sort through roughly 100 applicants. This year they received over 300.

The 300 applications were narrowed down to around 150, eliminating those from outside the response area. The department then chose the 20 best candidates for interviews and further selection.

Chosen applicants must undergo both physical and medical tests, with positions only being offered to the best.

The fire department also received a new sleeping quarters, more details are here

"We can get them operating a little bit quicker if they've got experience and training behind them. But in some case, people we bring on have none so we invest the time into them and make sure they're safe and prepared for the job," said Fort Saskatchewan Fire Chief Shawn McKerry.