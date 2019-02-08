Another oversized load set to hit the roads

A third piece of equipment is about to make its way down our highways.

Starting on Sunday night (Feb.10), a 728-tonne, 48-metre-long piece of petrochemical equipment — called a polypropylene reactor — will be hauled from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland.

The move will begin around 9 p.m. when the reactor will be transported from Cessco to a staging area at Highways 14 and 21, arriving around 5 a.m. on Monday (Feb.11).

From there, the oversized load will continue its journey at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb.12) and arrive in Lamont at 5 p.m.

Then, the final trek will take place on Wednesday (Feb.13), when it's expected to arrive on site around 1 p.m.

At 12 metres tall and 10 metres wide, the load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder.

Full route:

- Exit Cessco yard at 100 Street and 75 Avenue and travel east.

- South on 99 Street to 63 Avenue; east on 63 Avenue to 91 Street.

- South on 91 Street to 51 Avenue; east on 51 Avenue to Roper Road.

- East to 75 Street; south on 75 Street to 51 Avenue.

- East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive westbound off ramp.

- Whitemud Drive east to Anthony Henday southbound.

- Highway 14 eastbound and stage at Highways 14 and 21.

- Highway 14 east to Range Road 190.

- North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510.

- East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834.

- North on Highway 834 to Highway 15; Highway 15 west to Lamont.

- Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220.

- North on Range Road 220 to site.