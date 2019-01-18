Another massive load heading to Industrial Heartland

A second huge piece of equipment is about to travel on are highways.

Starting Saturday night (Jan.19), a 682 tonne, 63-metre-long piece of petrochemical development equipment, called a de-ethanizer stripper, will be moved from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland.

The move will start around 9 p.m. when the de-ethanizer stripper will make its way from Dacro to Highway 14 and 21, arriving around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

On Monday (Jan.21), the massive load will leave at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Lamont around 5 p.m.

The final trek will take place on Tuesday when the de-ethanizer stripper is expected to arrive on site at 1 p.m.

The 132 metres long by eight metres wide by 10 metres high load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder.