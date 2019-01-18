Another massive load heading to Industrial Heartland

A second huge piece of equipment is about to travel on are highways.
Starting Saturday night (Jan.19), a 682 tonne, 63-metre-long piece of petrochemical development equipment, called a de-ethanizer stripper, will be moved from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland.
The move will start around 9 p.m. when the de-ethanizer stripper will make its way from Dacro to Highway 14 and 21, arriving around 5 a.m. on Sunday.
On Monday (Jan.21), the massive load will leave at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Lamont around 5 p.m.
The final trek will take place on Tuesday when the de-ethanizer stripper is expected to arrive on site at 1 p.m.
The 132 metres long by eight metres wide by 10 metres high load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder.
Full route:
- Exit Dacro yard west of 93 Street on to 51 Avenue
- East on 51 Avenue to Roper Road continuing east to 75 Street
- South on 75 Street to 51 Avenue
- East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive, westbound off ramp
- East on Whitemud Drive to Anthony Henday Drive, southbound
- East on Highway 14; stage at Highways 14 and 21
- East on Highway 14 to Range Road 190
- North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510
- East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834
- North on Highway 834 to Highway 15
- Highway 15 west to Lamont
- Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220
- North on Range Road 220 to final site