More extreme cold temperatures to hit region

It's shaping up to be another chilly weekend.

With wind chills expected to dip below -40 C and -45 C once again, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning on Thursday (Feb.28).

Areas affected include Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Bruderheim, Gibbons and Redwater.

"We have a cold front moving through Alberta," said meteorologist Kyle Fougere. "It's bringing really cold temperatures down into central Alberta from the north."

It's not expected to warm up until Monday (Mar.4), with Environment Canada forecasting an overnight low of -21 C and a daytime high of -9 C.