The Namao Ridge Ice Shack has been reportedly targeted by vandals.

The shack was allegedly hit with acrylic paint sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Friday (Jan.4).

A witness claims to have seen teenagers with a gold Dodge Ram 2500 smoking cannabis around the area at the time.

Anyone that wishes to report on this incident can contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4520.