Alleged attempted abduction in Sherwood Park

Police are looking into a possible attempted abduction in Sherwood Park.
 
On Tuesday (Oct.16), around 2:11 p.m., the Strathcona County RCMP responded to the reported incident at Jean Vanier Catholic School.
 
A 5-year-old girl reported she was approached by an unknown lady at lunch recess near the school playground and pulled her towards a vehicle. The child ran away and was not injured.
 
Mounties said in a media release they are "continuing to verify all details that have been provided."
 
Police have been conducting neighbourhood inquiries and collecting nearby video surveillance.
 
"The RCMP are urging the public not to fuel public panic about this situation by posting on social media and allow us to conduct our investigation," said Strathcona County RCMP inspector Beth Leatherdale.
 
Jean Vanier Catholic School and the school board are also investigating.
 

