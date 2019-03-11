Details
Category: Local News
For the second year in a row, Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School will have three robotics teams competing on the world stage.
 
At last month's VEX Provincial Championship in Edmonton, ABJ's 9404C, 9409B and 9409Z dominated the field, earning all three qualifying spots in Alberta for the upcoming VEX Robotics World Championship.
 
Both 9409C and 9409B were crowned tournament champions, while 9409Z won the robot skills competition and took home the Amaze award. In addition to that, 9409C also captured the Excellence Award.
 
"It really just kind of validates all the hard work that we put in," said ABJ robotics teacher Scott Crosbie, noting the students have been working on the robots for more than 10 months. "Our goal is always to represent our school and our community to the highest degree  and I can honestly say that I've never met a more dedicated group of students than the young men and women who are a part of it."
 
Those students are now making adjustments to their robots in preparation for worlds, which will be held in Louisville, Kentucky next month. Of the 16,000 teams that compete in VEX Robotics across the globe, only 580 make it to the competition.

"No matter what happens at this event  win, lose or otherwise  I think the students can look back at it down the road and say, 'Yeah, I did that,'" Crosbie added. "I want them to be proud of the fact that it's something that so few kids actually accomplish."
 
The competition runs from April 24-27.
 

More Local News

ABJ robotics preparing for world championship

For the second year in a row, Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School will have three robotics teams competing on the world stage.

Major updates given on twinning of Highway 15 and new bridge

Critical transportation projects are expected to get underway this year.

Record numbers for health and wellness expo

The Dow Centennial Centre was certainly alive for the Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday (Mar.7).

Police looking for murder suspect

Police are looking for a man wanted for murder.

Province gives $20,000 to support local women in business

The group Women Rising got a big boost.

Local mother gives full support to community hospital

Christa Howardson is continuing to give praise to the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital and staff.

Strathcona County RCMP assist in major drug bust

Five people are facing charges after police seized more than nine kilograms of drugs in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

City warns of $100 fine for parking in alleyways

Fort Saskatchewan Municipal Enforcement is reminding residents not to park in alleyways.

Inter Pipeline planning new $600-million petrochemical project

While construction continues on Inter Pipeline's $3.5-billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex, it isn't the only project they have in the works.

Fort Sask's average home price down about $1,000

The average home price remained relatively stable in Fort Saskatchewan last year, according to a recent report from Zoocasa.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login