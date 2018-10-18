A look inside one of Fort Saskatchewan's new cannabis shops

Fort Saskatchewan’s two new cannabis stores opened for business Wednesday (Oct.17), ready to help customers navigate the newly legal world of retail cannabis shopping.

Nova Cannabis staff were busy with last-minute preparations as customers lined up outside ahead of the Southpointe store’s 10 a.m. opening . Grant Sanderson, Alberta regional manager of operations for Alcanna, the Edmonton-based company that owns the Nova Cannabis brand, showed MIX 107 around before the first day of business day got underway.

The first stop at Nova is an ID check from concierge desk staff – no minors allowed.

"So you would walk in. We would age verify you, welcome you to our space. Once you got into our floor space, that's where the experience starts for us,” Sanderson said, adding that the goal is an easy-to-shop, stigma-free environment.

The store employs 25 full and part-time staff. Floor employees are equipped with iPads that Sanderson said are encyclopedias of information about the store’s products. Nova sells cannabis in a few different forms, including vacuum-sealed packages, pre-rolled joints and ingestible oils. The store’s walls organize its offerings by cultivar – indica, sativa and hybrids – with products cards available for each product on offer.

“You're going to see who the licensed producer or brand is. You're going to see what cultivar it is, and what the strain or street name of the product is," Sanderson said.

Products also come with certificates of analysis that give of a breakdown of cannabinoid percentages.

The store’s “sensory jar” display gives customers their only chance to actually catch sight of some cannabis while shopping.

"It is essentially a jar with a magnifying glass on the top and a vent. So you can look at the product. You can see the pistils and the stigma and the colours, the resin, the trichromes that are on buds. And then you can actually open up and get in there and actually have a smell of that bud," Sanderson explained. The jars weren't yet in place during MIX 107's tour of the shop.

These racks will hold "sensory jars" that will give customers a chance to see and smell before they buy.

Under federal regulations, adults are now allowed to grow up to four marijuana plants from seeds bought from licensed retailers. According to Sanderson, the seeds aren't yet available from producers.

“That might be a down the road thing."