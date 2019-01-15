41-year-old arrested after MDMA, meth and GHB seized in Bon Accord

Details
The Morinville RCMP executed multiple search warrants in Bon Accord recently.
 
On January 8, a house in Bon Accord was searched after police received reports of drug production and sales. A vehicle linked to the home was searched on January 10.
 
As a result, police nabbed around 649 grams of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), 90 grams of suspected methamphetamines and five litres of suspected GHB, more commonly referred to as the “date rape” drug.
 
A 41-year-old man was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking. Mounties did not release his name.

