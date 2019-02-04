$4.5 billion upgrading facility confirmed for Sturgeon County

Details
Category: Local News
Thousands of jobs are going to be coming to the heartland.
 
On Monday (Feb.4), the Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation (CKPC) announced that they're going ahead with a $4.5 billion project to build a propane dehydrogenation plant and a polypropylene upgrading facility in Sturgeon County.
 
The CKPC, which includes the Alberta-based Pembina Pipeline Corp., will provide more than 3000 jobs while in construction and over 200 full-time jobs upon completion.
 
“This project is truly Made-in-Alberta. By adding value to resources owned by all Albertans, we’re putting economic diversification first and seizing opportunities to upgrade more resources right here in this province," stated premier Rachel Notley.
 
CKPC was approved in 2016 to receive up to $300 million in royalty credits under the first Made-in-Alberta program, to encourage private investment in petrochemical upgrading.
 
“This announcement is the culmination of many years of hard work with our partner to develop a project that is well-positioned to capitalize on Alberta’s abundant supply of propane and undertake value-added processing that benefits all Albertans," said Mick Dilger, president and CEO of Pembina Pipeline Corp.
 
The complex will process about 23,000 barrels per day of Alberta propane into polypropylene, which is then used to make products such as food packaging, auto parts and electronics.
 
Construction is expected to start in 2019, with the complex fully operational by 2023.
 
 
 

 

