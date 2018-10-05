$22,000 raised during Right from the Roots festival

The third annual Right from the Roots was the biggest yet.
The live music event sold 177 tickets and raised a total of $22,033 for the Fort Saskatchewan Families First Society (FSFFS).
Previously, the event was held at the Shell Theatre. This go around it was in the Heartland Ford showroom.
"Kelly and Sue (O’Connell, from Heartland Ford) they think outside of the box. They wanted to support us in a different way and they offered up their venue," said Kim Heatherington, program manager for the FSFFS.
The local dealership supplied almost half of the total raised with a $10,000 cheque.
"When someone wants to partner with us in a place that's outside the box, we're going to try it."
The Derina Harvey Band and Three Finger Shot highlighted the entertainment portion. There were also refreshments, raffle prizes and a silent auction.
Forty-eight volunteers helped put on the event on Sept.28. It should be back for another go in 2019.
The Families First Society recently celebrated 20 years of service in the Fort.