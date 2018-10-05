Details
Category: Local News
The third annual Right from the Roots was the biggest yet. 

The live music event sold 177 tickets and raised a total of $22,033 for the Fort Saskatchewan Families First Society (FSFFS).

Previously, the event was held at the Shell Theatre. This go around it was in the Heartland Ford showroom.
 
"Kelly and Sue (O’Connell, from Heartland Ford) they think outside of the box. They wanted to support us in a different way and they offered up their venue," said Kim Heatherington, program manager for the FSFFS.
 
The local dealership supplied almost half of the total raised with a $10,000 cheque.
 
"When someone wants to partner with us in a place that's outside the box, we're going to try it."

The Derina Harvey Band and Three Finger Shot highlighted the entertainment portion. There were also refreshments, raffle prizes and a silent auction.
 
Forty-eight volunteers helped put on the event on Sept.28. It should be back for another go in 2019.
 
The Families First Society recently celebrated 20 years of service in the Fort.

More Local News

$22,000 raised during Right from the Roots festival

The third annual Right from the Roots was the biggest yet.

Suspicious duo target SouthPointe School students

An investigation is ongoing after a suspicious incident.

Severely injured young workers benefits a big new change for employers

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber is getting local employers caught up to speed on a few recent changes.

Empty house burned to the ground north of Redwater

Police are looking into a house fire.

Local snakes slither to winter homes

With another long, cold winter looming, it’s time for the city’s snake population to head for cover.

Red doors symbolize love at Fort Saskatchewan's new high school

Fort Saskatchewan resident Michelle Ethier has a special connection to the city’s new Catholic high school.

90+ hours of training for local pot shop workers

Getting educated on what's being sold is a top priority for retailers as legal cannabis inches closer.

Families First sees years of steady growth in funding

Fort Saskatchewan’s Families First Society launched in 1998 with a funding grant of about $40,000.

Plenty of fickleness on workplace cannabis discretion, testing

Cannabis will be legal in two weeks and there's still a ton of questions that need answering.

Here’s where you can and can’t smoke in Fort Sask come Oct.17

The City of Fort Saskatchewan’s recently approved smoking bylaw goes into effect October 17, the day recreational cannabis use becomes legal in Canada.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login