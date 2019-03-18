Details
Category: Local News
A local teenager was recently arrested.
 
At around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Mar.13), a woman was walking on the river valley trail in Fort Saskatchewan when a man approached her, exposed himself without saying anything and then took off.
 
On Monday (Mar.18), police confirmed 18-year-old Connor Mason, from Fort Saskatchewan, was arrested in connection with the incident.
 
Mounties said several tips were provided thanks to the released composite sketch.
 
Mason was charged with an indecent act and is scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 4.
 

More Local News

18-year-old arrested after indecent act in river valley

A local teenager was recently arrested.

Community project receives nearly $200,000 in grant funding

A local initiative recently got a big boost.

Truck and train collide by Lamont

A collision slowed traffic near Lamont on Sunday afternoon (Mar.17).

Music festival winners announced

Sixty years and still going strong.

MP Dane Lloyd introduces bill to support the families of homicide victims

Sturgeon River - Parkland MP Dane Lloyd introduced McCanns’ Law in the House of Commons recently.

Quilts of Valour makes a stop in Gibbons

Ten local veterans received a nice gift this weekend.

Council finalizes lot line in Southfort

People looking to buy single detached houses will have a cheaper option soon.

Mom, missing boy found after overnight Amber Alert

An eight-year-old boy and his mother have been found.

Update: All outdoor rinks closed in Fort Sask

The warmer weather has led to the closure of all outdoor ice surfaces in Fort Saskatchewan.

Beloved Fort Sask restaurant says goodbye after seven years

Gloria's Soup Spot is closing their doors.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login