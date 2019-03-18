18-year-old arrested after indecent act in river valley

A local teenager was recently arrested.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Mar.13), a woman was walking on the river valley trail in Fort Saskatchewan when a man approached her, exposed himself without saying anything and then took off.

On Monday (Mar.18), police confirmed 18-year-old Connor Mason, from Fort Saskatchewan, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Mounties said several tips were provided thanks to the released composite sketch

Mason was charged with an indecent act and is scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 4.