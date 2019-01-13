Details
Category: Local News
Not cleaning off your license plate could cost you a chunk of cash.
 
In Alberta, police are trying to remind drivers to clean off their license plate, especially after big snowfalls.
 
"Keeping your plates visible can help drivers and law enforcement," said RCMP constable Chantelle Kelly. "Vehicles with their plates covered with snow, ice or mud and failing to brush them off could result in a $155 fine."
 
The offence for obstructing the view of a license plate is covered under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act.
 
"The bylaw states 'no driver of a motor vehicle without a license plate securely attached, legible or clearly visible should operate a motor vehicle'," added Kelly.
 
Police say having a covered license plate could cause issues in the case of a hit and run or a search for a stolen vehicle.
 
 
 

 

 

 

More Local News

Pollution levels bring on special air quality statement

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement.

New EIPS school down to three names

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) has narrowed down some potential names for the Wye Elementary replacement school.

$155 fine for not cleaning off your licence plate

Not cleaning off your license plate could cost you a chunk of cash.

Sturgeon County approves $107.5 million budget

Sturgeon County council finalized their budget for 2019.

Community drives opening of new Namao skating rink

Namao held the official opening of the Jack Speers Community Rink on Saturday (Jan.12).

More businesses opening shop in Westpark

Westpark Centre North is getting a few additions.

Winter the worst season for fires

The colder weather does not mean houses are safe from fires.

Strathcona County asking locals to stay off stormwater ponds

Strathcona County is encouraging residents to keep off stormwater ponds this winter.

EIPS 2019-20 calendar released

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) has released their calendar for the 2019-20 school year.

The Boys and Girls Club help 1,000 children in 2018

The Fort Saskatchewan Boys and Girls Club had their biggest year ever.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login