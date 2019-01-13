$155 fine for not cleaning off your licence plate

Not cleaning off your license plate could cost you a chunk of cash.

In Alberta, police are trying to remind drivers to clean off their license plate, especially after big snowfalls.

"Keeping your plates visible can help drivers and law enforcement," said RCMP constable Chantelle Kelly. "Vehicles with their plates covered with snow, ice or mud and failing to brush them off could result in a $155 fine."

The offence for obstructing the view of a license plate is covered under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act.

"The bylaw states 'no driver of a motor vehicle without a license plate securely attached, legible or clearly visible should operate a motor vehicle'," added Kelly.