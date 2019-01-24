$1.6 billion in upgrades recommended for High Load Corridor

A government study has identified several improvements needed for Alberta's existing High Load Corridor.

The recommended upgrades to the corridor — a system of highways designed to accommodate oversized and overweight loads like the recently moved propylene-propane splitter and de-ethanizer stripper — would require investments up to $1.6 billion over the next two decades.

"Investing in the High Load Corridor is an opportunity for the province to invest in the long-term economic, environmental and social vitality of the province," said Scott Beeby, executive director of network and capital planning for Alberta Transportation.

Proposed improvements include bridge strengthening and pavement widening, as well as staging and rest areas.

"A big part of that (investment) was to ensure that the bridge could accommodate loads that are greater than 200 tonnes," Beeby said, noting the upgrades will ultimately save industry time and money.

Construction is expected to be finished sometime in 2023.