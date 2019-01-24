Details
Category: Local News
A government study has identified several improvements needed for Alberta's existing High Load Corridor.
 
The recommended upgrades to the corridor — a system of highways designed to accommodate oversized and overweight loads like the recently moved propylene-propane splitter and de-ethanizer stripper — would require investments up to $1.6 billion over the next two decades.
 
"Investing in the High Load Corridor is an opportunity for the province to invest in the long-term economic, environmental and social vitality of the province," said Scott Beeby, executive director of network and capital planning for Alberta Transportation.
 
Proposed improvements include bridge strengthening and pavement widening, as well as staging and rest areas.
 
The province already allocated $90 million for upgrades to the Vinca Bridge, a key part of the existing corridor, in 2018.
 
"A big part of that (investment) was to ensure that the bridge could accommodate loads that are greater than 200 tonnes," Beeby said, noting the upgrades will ultimately save industry time and money.
 
Construction is expected to be finished sometime in 2023.

More Local News

Diesel spill leads to large cleanup off Highway 28A

Crews are busy cleaning up after an oil spill.

$1.6 billion in upgrades recommended for High Load Corridor

A government study has identified several improvements needed for Alberta's existing High Load Corridor.

Fort Sask Fire Department receives $15,000 grant

A total of $50,000 in community grants were recently handed out to four local departments.

Man arrested for crimes in Fort Sask, Strathcona County and Lamont

Police have caught a wanted man.

Groups told to get event permits in on time, or pay a fee

Fort Saskatchewan council is pleaing for compliance from local groups.

Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association aiming for $30 billion by 2030

The local economy is looking up, according to Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association (AIHA).

Police release name of man arrested north of Redwater

RCMP have more details surrounding a break and enter on Christmas Eve.

Convoy much smaller than expected

An area rally has hit the road.

$2-billion upgrading facility planned for the heartland

More jobs could soon be on the way.

EIPS gives advice for handling exam stress

During exam season, Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) wants to alleviate as much stress as possible for students.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login